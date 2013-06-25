By Karen Freifeld
June 25 Former American International Group
Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg failed to
persuade New York state's highest court to dismiss a lawsuit
seeking to hold him accountable for sham transactions at the
insurer.
The decision by the state's Court of Appeals is a victory
for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has been
pursuing a case first brought in 2005.
Greenberg, 88, has argued that there was no admissible
evidence that he orchestrated a $500 million transaction with
reinsurer General Re Corp that misled AIG shareholders, and that
the case should have ended in April when the state dropped a
claim for as much as $6 billion in damages.
But in a 7-0 decision on Tuesday, the Court of Appeals said
there was easily enough evidence that Greenberg and co-defendant
Howard Smith, AIG's former chief financial officer, knew the
AIG-Gen Re transaction was fraudulent for the case to go
forward.
"We have no difficulty in concluding that ... there is
evidence sufficient for trial that both Greenberg and Smith
participated in a fraud," Judge Robert Smith wrote for the
state's top court.
The ruling also said that the attorney general could seek to
ban Greenberg and Smith, 68, from participating in the
securities industry and from serving as officers and directors
of public companies.
Greenberg led AIG for nearly four decades before he was
ousted in 2005. The following year, AIG paid $1.64 billion to
settle federal and state probes into its business practices.
The Greenberg case was brought by former state Attorney
General Eliot Spitzer, and was later pursued by his successors
Andrew Cuomo, now New York's governor, and Schneiderman.
The long-running state case against Greenberg and Smith hit
a roadblock in April when a federal judge approved a $115
million settlement between AIG shareholders and Greenberg, Smith
and other defendants over the alleged improper accounting.
Schneiderman withdrew the damage claims because of an
unrelated 2008 Court of Appeals ruling that barred his office
from seeking restitution on behalf of victims who settled a
federal class-action, even if they were not made whole.
But the attorney general said the state still wanted a trial
of Greenberg and Smith over the transaction with General Re, a
unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, which allegedly boosted loss reserves without
transferring risk.
The state case also includes a transaction with Capco
Reinsurance Co that hid a $210 million underwriting loss in an
auto-warranty program.
The AIG-Gen Re transaction was the subject of a federal
criminal case in which Greenberg and Smith were named as alleged
co-conspirators, but not defendants.
In the criminal case, four former Gen Re executives and a
former AIG executive were found guilty in 2008 of engineering
the reinsurance deal. In 2011, however, a federal appeals court
threw out the convictions and ordered a new trial, citing errors
by the judge. Last year, the former executives admitted to
conducting the fraudulent transaction and cut deals to end the
criminal case against them.
Smith cited the federal appeals court decision in his
opinion on Tuesday, saying the court held there was enough
evidence to support the jury's finding that the fraudulent
conspiracy started with a telephone call from Greenberg.
David Boies, a lawyer for Greenberg, and Vincent Sama, a
lawyer for Smith, said they were disappointed with the Court of
Appeals ruling. But they said they would seek to dismiss the
remaining case in the lower courts because the state isn't
entitled to the remedies it is seeking.
Boies may argue the state can't go for the bans because
there's no risk of continuing violations by his client.
The state also claims it is entitled to go after performance
based compensation affected by the fraud. But Boies may argue it
can't seek the compensation, because AIG paid it, not the state.
AIG and Greenberg and Smith released all claims that existed
against each other in November 2009.
There is room for argument about whether the proposed bans
"would be a justifiable exercise of a court's discretion," Smith
wrote in his opinion. But that question and the availability of
other relief Schneiderman may seek must be decided by the lower
courts, the court said.
The appeal originally included a much-anticipated challenge
to New York's Martin Act, a powerful 1921 securities fraud
statute that Spitzer used aggressively to fight Wall Street.
That issue become moot after Schneiderman withdrew the damages
claim.
The case is New York v. Greenberg et al, New York State
Court of Appeals, No. 63.