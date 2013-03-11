* Two classes certified
* Ex-CEO Greenberg says was illegally deprived of property
By Jonathan Stempel
March 11 Two groups of American International
Group Inc shareholders won class-action status from a
federal judge on Monday in a $25 billion lawsuit by former Chief
Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg over alleged losses caused by
the U.S. government's bailout of the insurer.
U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Thomas Wheeler also
appointed Greenberg's lawyer, David Boies, of Boies, Schiller &
Flexner LLP, as lead counsel for the classes.
Greenberg's Starr International Co, once AIG's largest
shareholder with a 12 percent stake, sued the United States in
2011 over what eventually became a $182.3 billion bailout for
the New York-based insurer.
It said that by taking a 79.9 percent AIG stake and then
conducting a reverse stock split without letting existing
shareholders vote, the government conducted an illegal taking
that violated the 5th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Citing Boies' estimate that "tens of thousands" of
shareholders might be affected, Wheeler said "class
certification is by far the most efficient method of
adjudicating these claims."
He distinguished the case from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2011
rejection of class status for more than 1 million Wal-Mart
Stores Inc workers alleging gender bias, saying the AIG
claims are "based on the same exact government action" rather
than "literally millions" of separate actions.
One class includes AIG shareholders as of Sept. 22, 2008,
when a credit agreement awarding the 79.9 percent stake took
effect. The other class includes shareholders as of June 30,
2009 who were denied a chance to vote on the reverse split.
U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Charles Miller declined
to comment.
AIG decided on Jan. 9 not to join Greenberg's lawsuit, amid
anger from Congress and voters at the prospect that it might sue
the same entity that rescued it from collapse.
Greenberg is separately appealing the Nov. 19, 2012
dismissal of a related lawsuit in Manhattan federal court
against the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
On March 1, AIG bought back warrants from the Treasury
Department, eliminating the government's last financial interest
in the insurer.
The case is Starr International Co. v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779.