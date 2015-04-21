By Karen Freifeld
In a last-ditch effort to
avoid trial, former American International Group Inc
Chairman Maurice "Hank" Greenberg is seeking permission to ask
New York's highest court to throw out the state's accounting
fraud case against him.
Greenberg, who turns 90 next month, failed last week to
persuade a mid-level state appeals court to dismiss the 2005
lawsuit, now led by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
On Tuesday, Greenberg's lawyers asked that court for
permission to appeal its unanimous decision to the top state
court, the Court of Appeals.
Schneiderman wants Greenberg to forfeit millions of dollars
in alleged ill-gotten bonuses from AIG, which he led for nearly
four decades, and banned from the securities industry and from
serving as an officer or director of a public company.
Greenberg made his request the day before closing arguments
are expected in the federal Court of Claims in Washington, D.C.,
in his separate lawsuit claiming the government shortchanged his
Starr International insurance company, which was the largest
shareholder in AIG when it was bailed out in 2008.
In the state case against Greenberg, the Court of Appeals
needs to decide whether the law allows Schneiderman to seek the
penalties he wants, his lawyers argued.
Greenberg was released from claims by AIG, which paid the
bonuses, they pointed out.
"Leaving these legal issues unresolved undermines New York's
status as a financial capital," Greenberg's lawyers said.
Greenberg's co-defendant, former AIG chief financial officer
Howard Smith, joined the motion to the Appellate Division, First
Judicial Department in Manhattan. The state is also seeking
Smith's bonus money and to ban him from certain roles.
As an alternative, the executives requested an opportunity
to reargue the case to the mid-level appeals court.
Matt Mittenthal, a spokesman for Schneiderman, said the
attorney general would oppose the latest effort to delay the
trial.
Greenberg and Smith are accused of trying to hide losses at
AIG through fraudulent transactions, including with a
reinsurance unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.
Schneiderman has pursued the case despite dropping claims
for as much as $6 billion in damages in the wake of a class
action settlement.
He wants to recoup roughly $55 million of bonuses and
interest covering the 2000-2005 period when the fraud allegedly
took place.
The case is People v Greenberg, et al, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 401720/2005.
