BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in American International Group Inc by 5.2 percent, according to a regulatory filing.
Icahn, who now owns 44.4 million shares in AIG, has been putting pressure on the insurer for months to split into three independent companies. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: