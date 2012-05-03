BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
NEW YORK May 3 Bailed-out insurer American International Group said first-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, when the company racked up substantial catastrophe losses related to the March 11 earthquake in Japan.
AIG said on Thursday net income was $3.2 billion, or $1.71 per share. That compares with year-earlier net income of $1.3 billion, or 31 cents per share.
(Reporting By John McCrank)
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing