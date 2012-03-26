March 26 AIG expects American taxpayers will end up with a profit of $5 billion to $10 billion on the company's 2008 rescue when all is said and done, the chief executive of the bailed-out insurer said on Monday.

In an interview on CNBC, Bob Benmosche also said the company now has an "awful lot of capacity" to buy back stock and that he assumes most of those buybacks will come from the U.S. Treasury's 70 percent stake in the company. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)