April 1 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group is looking at the possibility of
purchasing whole loans as another investment vehicle, leveraging
the growing market share of its mortgage insurance business, the
company's chief executive said in an interview with the
Financial Times.
"We're now thinking about maybe we should try to find a way
to buy the mortgages that we're insuring," Bob Benmosche told
the paper.
AIG's mortgage insurance unit, United Guaranty or UGC, has
recently become the largest in its industry, as competitors have
faltered amid the pressure of bad bubble-era loans.
With investment returns at a relative pittance, insurers
like AIG have been looking for safe alternatives to boost
income. There have been rumors in the market for more than a
year about insurers buying whole loans as a way to diversify
their portfolios and increase exposure to the housing market
(without buying mortgage-backed securities).
Benmosche told the paper any such program, if it happens,
would not start until the fourth quarter.
