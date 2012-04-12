* Sets up new distribution organization
* Moving toward 2015 ROE goal of 10 pct
* Goldman exec joins to run alternative products
By Ben Berkowitz
April 12 AIG's domestic life insurance
unit will unify its sales organizations and bring in a Goldman
Sachs executive to oversee a new separate unit dealing with
companies that want to terminate pension plans, the chief
executive of the life insurance business said on Thursday.
SunAmerica Financial Group is one of AIG's core businesses,
along with global property insurer Chartis. Though only a
fraction of Chartis's size on a premiums written basis,
SunAmerica is generally more profitable.
The business has seen a turnaround since the financial
crisis, particularly as major brokers began to sell its products
again. To accelerate that improvement, SunAmerica said it would
set up SunAmerica Financial Group Distributors, unifying its
various sales teams and account executives.
SunAmerica Chief Executive Jay Wintrob, in an interview,
said bringing together sales teams would let the life insurer
cross-sale to corporate clients in a way that it is not doing
currently.
"I like to say we're just back to the starting gate,"
Wintrob said of the company's recovery. "In many cases we're
just in those firms with one of our various products."
SunAmerica also said it would set up an institutional
products unit to manage various specialty lines like structured
settlements, corporate-owned life insurance and something called
"pension terminal funding," where companies shutting their
pension plans transfer their liabilities to insurers.
That last product in particular is one that AIG is
targeting, especially as more companies confront huge retirement
obligations in a weak economy.
"We see that as potentially quite a growth market so we've
decided to commit additional resources," he said. "We think it's
going to be big and it's going to be quite profitable."
Jonathan Novak, who worked in risk management for Goldman
, will join SunAmerica to run that business.
In addition, SunAmerica named a chief financial officer,
promoting Mary Jane Fortin, who had been president of the
subsidiary American General Life.
The changes are designed in part to push SunAmerica closer
to the long-term goals AIG laid out roughly a year ago: return
on equity of 10 percent and annual mid-teens percentage growth
in earnings per share by the end of 2015.
For SunAmerica, that means assets under management of $320
billion and life insurance in force of $1 trillion. At the end
of 2011, SunAmerica had assets under management of about $257
billion and life insurance in force of almost $910 billion.
Wintrob is often tipped as a potential successor to Bob
Benmosche, the AIG chief executive who is widely credited with
saving the company from a breakup and turning it back into a
profitable insurer.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Bernard Orr)