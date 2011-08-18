* Proceeds come from Nan Shan sale
* Gov't investments in AIG now total $51 billion
NEW YORK Aug 18 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group (AIG.N) said on Thursday it closed the sale
of its Taiwanese life insurance business and used the proceeds
to repay the government another $2.15 billion.
The money went toward paying down the government's
preferred interest in the entity that controls AIG's one-third
stake in Asian insurer AIA Group (1299.HK), which AIG spun off
in an initial public offering last year.
AIG's bailout at one point totaled $182.3 billion. The
government's investment now stands at $51 billion -- the 77
percent of AIG's common stock held by the U.S. Treasury, and
the remaining $9.3 billion in preferred interests in the AIA
entity.
AIG said it closed the sale of Nan Shan to Ruen Chen
Investment Holding for $2.16 billion cash. The Nan Shan sale
was prolonged by the Taiwanese government's rejection of AIG's
first-choice buyer.
With Nan Shan closed, AIG's last major disposal will be
International Lease Finance Corp [AIGIL.UL], or ILFC, which
buys airplanes and leases them to airlines. The company is
looking at an IPO for ILFC later this year.
The proceeds of the ILFC sale may be used to pay off the
remaining Treasury interest in the AIA vehicle, which would let
AIG keep that one-third interest in the company instead of
selling it. The AIA stake was responsible for most of AIG's net
profit in the second quarter.
AIG shares closed down 8.7 percent at $22.70, more than 20
percent below the government's break-even point on the stock.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Matthew Lewis)