* Company lost $4.1 bln on a variety of charges
* Benmosche says liquidity remains ample
* Shares down 3.4 percent
Nov 4 AIG (AIG.N) suffered a perfect storm of
natural disasters and adverse market conditions in the third
quarter, its chief executive officer said on Friday, the day
after the company posted a net loss of more than $4 billion.
On a conference call with analysts, CEO Bob Benmosche
defended the bailed-out insurer, saying its liquidity was
strong and that it had ample resources available to continue
repaying the U.S. government for its 2008 rescue.
"I can assure you we're in very good shape," said
Benmosche, whom many people credit with rescuing American
International Group from a breakup after taking over as CEO in
2009.
AIG's loss, its worst in nearly two years, stemmed from the
declining fair value of its one-third stake in Asian insurer
AIA (1299.HK), writedowns on older airplanes at leasing
business ILFC ILFC.N and catastrophe losses from hurricanes
and typhoons.
AIG shares fell 3.4 percent to $23.80 in premarket trading.
At that price, the stock is nearly $5 below the U.S. Treasury's
break-even point.
Benmosche said AIG would be happy to buy back shares from
the Treasury's 77 percent stake in the company, if it were
interested in selling at what are currently loss-making prices,
but he indicated that might be unlikely.
"Time is not of the essence for the U.S. Treasury," he
said.
Benmosche also addressed the company's plans for the stake
in AIA, which it was restricted from selling until late last
month. The shares are held in a special entity, and the
Treasury holds a preferred interest in that entity.
Backing out the cash in the special purpose vehicle,
Benmosche said AIG owed about $6.8 billion on that preferred
interest.
"Right now we're going to stand pat" on AIA, Benmosche
said, adding that the company had a variety of options to pay
down that balance.
