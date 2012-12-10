Dec 9 AIG and the Chinese group that has agreed to buy AIG's aircraft leasing business ILFC will submit the deal to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for review, AIG said on Sunday.

AIG is selling up to 90 percent of ILFC to the group, which intends to leave the company based in the United States. The inter-agency committee, also known as CFIUS, vets foreign deals for security concerns.