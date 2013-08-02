BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
Aug 2 U.S. insurer American International Group Inc said it was still in talks with a Chinese consortium regarding the sale of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit for about $4.8 billion.
AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on a post-earnings conference call that the company was also open to an initial public offering of the unit if a deal does not go through.
Reuters reported on Thursday that AIG was still in talks with the consortium, citing sources.
AIG shares were up more than 4 percent at $49.12 in premarket trading on Friday.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of a 296-unit multifamily community in tampa, Florida