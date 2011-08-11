* Customers late falls one-third from first qtr

* Parent company working on an IPO

NEW YORK Aug 11 The number of customers of airplane leasing company ILFC who were at least two months late on their payments fell in the second quarter, the company said on Thursday.

The business, whose full name is International Lease Finance Corp [AIGIL.UL], is the originator of, and still the market leader in, the business of buying planes and leasing them to airlines. It has 933 aircraft in its fleet.

ILFC said 13 customers were at least 60 days in arrears on planes with a lease value of $24.2 million. In the first quarter 17 customers were similarly late on $36.2 million in payments.

ILFC owner American International Group (AIG.N) is working on a plan to take it public, with an offering possible as soon as this fall. AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche has said he thinks the business is worth at least $8 billion.

In its quarterly report to securities regulators, ILFC said it would default on certain credit agreements if AIG sold more than 49 percent of its common stock before Oct. 2012. Sources have previously said the IPO would be for a smaller stake than that, limiting the default concerns. [ID:nN1E76K2FQ]

ILFC, which competes with companies like Air Lease Corp (AL.N) and AerCap (AER.N), struggled during the worst of the financial crisis, as AIG took a $182 billion government bailout.

Its financing picture is now in order, and it has begun to place large plane orders again. But it is also working through the process of selling or parting out older planes in its fleet, which has led to a series of writedowns in recent quarters. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)