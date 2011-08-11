* Customers late falls one-third from first qtr
* Parent company working on an IPO
NEW YORK Aug 11 The number of customers of
airplane leasing company ILFC who were at least two months late
on their payments fell in the second quarter, the company said
on Thursday.
The business, whose full name is International Lease
Finance Corp [AIGIL.UL], is the originator of, and still the
market leader in, the business of buying planes and leasing
them to airlines. It has 933 aircraft in its fleet.
ILFC said 13 customers were at least 60 days in arrears on
planes with a lease value of $24.2 million. In the first
quarter 17 customers were similarly late on $36.2 million in
payments.
ILFC owner American International Group (AIG.N) is working
on a plan to take it public, with an offering possible as soon
as this fall. AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche has said he
thinks the business is worth at least $8 billion.
In its quarterly report to securities regulators, ILFC said
it would default on certain credit agreements if AIG sold more
than 49 percent of its common stock before Oct. 2012. Sources
have previously said the IPO would be for a smaller stake than
that, limiting the default concerns. [ID:nN1E76K2FQ]
ILFC, which competes with companies like Air Lease Corp
(AL.N) and AerCap (AER.N), struggled during the worst of the
financial crisis, as AIG took a $182 billion government
bailout.
Its financing picture is now in order, and it has begun to
place large plane orders again. But it is also working through
the process of selling or parting out older planes in its
fleet, which has led to a series of writedowns in recent
quarters.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Bernard Orr)