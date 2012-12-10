Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 10 American International Group Inc and the Chinese consortium buying its plane leasing business ILFC would have the right to terminate the deal if it had not closed by May 15 of next year, AIG said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
AIG said it would also retain the right to at least one seat on ILFC's board as long as it retained around a 5 percent stake in the company.
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday: