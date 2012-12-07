BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
NEW YORK Dec 7 Insurer American International Group Inc is expected to announce the sale of its airplane leasing business ILFC to a Chinese consortium early next week, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said AIG would retain a small minority stake in ILFC as part of the deal with a group that includes Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC).
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28