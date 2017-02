Dec 10 American International Group has announced plans to sell nearly all of ILFC, the world's second-largest airplane leasing business, to a Chinese consortium for up to $4.8 billion. Following is a list of top 20 airlines operating ILFC-owned aircraft, ranked by volume of planes. (Source: Aviation consultancy Ascend). TOP 20 BY VOLUME Operator In On In Total Service Order Storage Air France 54 54 China Southern 51 51 Aeromexico 19 5 24 Vueling Airlines 22 22 Emirates Airline 21 21 airberlin 16 3 19 Spirit Airlines 16 16 Vietnam Airlines 11 5 16 American Airlines 15 15 Shanghai Airlines 15 15 China Eastern Airlines 14 14 Delta Air Lines 13 1 14 Aerolineas Argentinas 13 13 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 13 13 Sichuan Airlines 13 13 Dragonair 13 13 Virgin Atlantic Airways 12 12 Aer Lingus 12 12 Cathay Pacific 10 2 12 LAN Airlines 6 6 12 GRAND TOTAL (all operators) 973 49 31 1,053 (Compiled by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)