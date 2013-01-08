* Board to meet Wednesday to decide
* NYTimes first reported plans to join suit
* Ex-CEO Greenberg called Fed 'loan shark'
Jan 8 American International Group Inc,
the insurer rescued by the U.S. government in 2008 with a
bailout that ultimately totaled $182 billion, may join a lawsuit
against the government alleging the terms of the deal were
unfair.
The company confirmed a New York Times report that said
AIG's board would meet Wednesday to discuss joining a lawsuit
filed against the government by the insurer's former chief
executive, Hank Greenberg.
The move would be something of a shock development given
that AIG just launched a high-profile TV ad campaign called
"Thank you America," in which it offers gratitude for the
rescue, which was fully repaid with a profit last year.
At the same time, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche has
complained publicly that the company and its management have not
gotten enough credit for avoiding a collapse, turning the
business around and returning to profitability.
Greenberg, whose Starr International owned 12 percent of AIG
before its near-collapse, has accused the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York of using the rescue to bail out Wall Street banks at
the expense of shareholders, and of being a "loan shark" by
charging exorbitant interest on the initial loan.
A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed Greenberg's suit
against the New York Fed in November; a separate suit under
different legal theories in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims is
still pending.
An AIG spokesman declined to comment beyond confirming that
the board would meet.