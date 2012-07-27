By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, July 27 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group Inc may leave its headquarters in
lower Manhattan next year when its lease expires, an executive
at SL Green Realty Corp, the company that owns the
building said.
AIG's lease for 803,000 square feet of the 1.1 million
square-foot building at 180 Maiden Lane expires next year. SL
Green bought a 49.9 percent interest in the building when it
helped The Moinian Group refinance the property last year.
Jim Mead, SL Green Realty Corp chief financial officer said
in a conference call with analysts Thursday that SL Green
entered into the deal thinking there was a good chance AIG would
leave.
"So we're actively exploring the possibilities of both a
redevelopment of the asset and bringing it to the market for new
tenants and also in discussions playing it out with AIG in terms
of their occupancy," Mead said. "So it's still too early to tell
there, but it's definitely getting a lot of our focus."
An AIG spokesman did not respond to a call on the matter.
AIG was one of the biggest near-catastrophes of the
financial crisis. It received $182 billion in government bailout
funds and has been working to turn itself around ever since. The
U.S. government currently holds $30.8 billion in AIG stock,
according to the company's websites.
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst John Guinee said there's a
good chance AIG will stay put and renew its lease rather than
incur the expense, distraction and attention of moving.
"Given AIG's visibility and questionable financial
stability, they are highly likely to renew," Guinee said.
"Whether they downsize or not, it is too soon to tell. If they
move into a nicer building, people will question the upgrade and
quality. If they move into a lower quality building, people will
question the vitality of the company."
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Andrew Hay)