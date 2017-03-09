UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
Hancock will remain CEO until a successor has been named, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts