Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
April 2 Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG) said it appointed Martha Gallo as executive vice president and head of internal audit.
Gallo joined AIG from JP Morgan Chase, where she served as head of compliance and regulatory management.
She succeeds Paulette Mullings-Bradnock, who has been named senior vice president and head of strategic expense management, AIG said.
Gallo will report to Chief Executive Peter Hancock and Christopher Lynch, chairman of the audit committee of the board. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. bank regulator has flunked Wells Fargo on a national scorecard for community lending, the lender said on Tuesday as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.