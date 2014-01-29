By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Jan 29 Former American International
Group Inc Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg lost
his appeal Wednesday in a lawsuit accusing the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York of unlawfully bailing out the insurer at the
height of the 2008 financial crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said the
New York Fed's authority to address major threats to the economy
justified the dismissal of Delaware breach of fiduciary duty
claims by Greenberg's Starr International Co, which once held a
12 percent AIG stake.
Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, Circuit Judge
John Walker said a contrary ruling would compromise the New York
Fed's authority to take action in "unusual and exigent
circumstances," including "to rescue AIG from bankruptcy at the
height of the direst financial crisis in modern times."
He said permitting state law claims such as Greenberg's to
go forward would force the New York Fed to shirk its obligation
to act in the public interest, and instead to act in the best
interests of corporate shareholders, like the AIG shareholders
on whose behalf Starr sued.
"In this case," Walker wrote, "Delaware fiduciary duty law
cannot be applied to FRBNY's rescue activities consistently with
adequate protection of the federal interests at stake in
stabilizing the national economy."
AIG is based in New York but incorporated in Delaware and
was once the world's largest insurer by market value.
Starr had accused the New York Fed of engineering a
"backdoor" bailout for Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other
Wall Street banks at the expense of AIG shareholders, by forcing
the insurer to unwind bets on mortgage debt through hundreds of
billions of dollars of credit default swaps.
The 2nd Circuit did not address whether the New York Fed
exceeded its authority in rescuing AIG, whose $182.3 billion
bailout began on Sept. 16, 2008, one day after Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc went bankrupt.
CONSTITUTIONAL CASE
Wednesday's decision upheld a November 2012 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, who had endorsed
broad central bank power to address financial crises.
The lawsuit is one of two in which Greenberg, 88, and Starr
have accused the government of shortchanging AIG shareholders
out of tens of billions of dollars.
Greenberg has said the bailout improperly aided banks such
as Goldman, Deutsche Bank AG and Societe Generale
, and let favored counterparties be repaid in full.
He has also said the New York Fed improperly let the U.S.
Treasury take a since-divested 79.9 percent AIG stake without
allowing a vote by diluted shareholders.
The second case is before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims
in Washington, D.C., which handles lawsuits seeking money from
the government.
There, Greenberg and Starr called the AIG bailout an illegal
taking that violated the Fifth Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Starr's lawyer David Boies in a statement said the 2nd
Circuit decision addressed only a "narrow issue" of state law
preemption and did not affect the constitutional claims in the
Court of Claims case. He did not say whether Starr will appeal.
The New York Fed and its lawyer John Kiernan did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
AIG spokesman Jon Diat declined to comment. The insurer had
asked that Engelmayer's dismissal of Starr's claims be upheld.
Greenberg led AIG for nearly four decades before his 2005
ouster.
The case is Starr International Co v. Federal Reserve Bank
of New York, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-5022.