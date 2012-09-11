NEW YORK, Sept 11 The U.S. government will sell an additional $2.7 billion in American International Group Inc stock as underwriters of the insurer exercised their over-allotment option, bringing the Treasury Department's total proceeds from the public offering to $20.7 billion.

AIG said underwriters of the insurer's $18 billion secondary offering exercised their over-allotment option to buy about 83.1 million shares of the company's stock at the offering price of $32.50 per share.

The offering represents the government's biggest sell-down of AIG shares since it rescued the insurer with bailouts in 2008 and 2009. At one time, the government pledged as much as $182.3 billion to prop up the company, as mounting subprime losses forced the insurer to come up with a lot of cash quickly. In exchange, the government received a nearly 80 percent equity stake in the company.

After the offering, the exercise of the over-allotment option and a $5 billion share purchase by AIG, the Treasury will own about 15.9 percent of AIG's common stock, AIG said.

Underwriters for the deal include Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch division, Barclays PLC, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada's RBC Capital Markets division, UBS AG , Wells Fargo & Co, Credit Suisse and Macquarie Group Ltd.