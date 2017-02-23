UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
Feb 23 Insurance giant American International Group sees "considerable uncertainty" about U.S. regulations that deem non-bank financial institutions as being too-big-to-fail, given the recent change in White House administrations, according to a filing.
The "appropriateness and federal regulation" of non-bank too big-to-fail institutions may also be questioned," AIG wrote in its 2016 annual filing.
Tax reform measures, as discussed by the White House, could also affect the insurer, AIG said. A change in the U.S. corporate tax rate could reduce the values of its deferred tax assets and investments in tax exempt securities, the company said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.