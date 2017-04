March 31 A judge's ruling that MetLife Inc is not a "too big to fail" opens up an opportunity for American International Group Inc to also apply for exemption, AIG Chief Executive Peter Hancock said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday.

Hancock said, however, that AIG was "reserving judgment" on whether to apply for exemption for now. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)