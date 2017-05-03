May 3 American International Group Inc,
one of the largest U.S. insurers, reported higher first-quarter
operating profit on Wednesday, helped by investment returns and
cost cuts.
AIG reported operating earnings of $1.37 billion, or $1.36
per share, compared with $765 million, or 64 cents per share, in
the year-ago quarter.
The New York-based insurer also said its board authorized an
additional $2.5 billion in share repurchases, putting the
company closer to its goal of returning $25 billion of capital
to investors by year-end.
That is a central part of a two-year turnaround plan
underway at AIG, which has been the target of activist investors
led by billionaire Carl Icahn. The company has returned $18.1
billion to shareholders through buybacks since announcing the
plan last year.
The results mark a rebound from a surprisingly wide loss in
the fourth quarter, which stunned investors and AIG's board,
triggering the resignation of Chief Executive Peter Hancock.
Hancock said on March 9 he would depart once the board found a
replacement.
Profit was also boosted by lower-than-expected catastrophe
losses, better selection of commercial risks it insures and
getting rid of legacy businesses, the company said.
"Our first quarter results highlight the success of the
actions we have taken to execute on our strategy, strengthen our
balance sheet, and improve earnings quality," Hancock said in a
statement.
