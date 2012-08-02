BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 American International Group Inc reported a larger profit for the second quarter on Thursday, as tax benefits boosted results and operating income grew across the company's varied insurance businesses.
Net profit rose to $2.33 billion, or $1.33 per share, from $1.84 billion or $1 a share a year earlier. Operating income was $1.06 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of 57 cents per share. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; editing by Andre Grenon)
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering