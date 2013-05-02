Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
May 2 Insurer American International Group Inc's quarterly profit fell about 35 percent on lower premium income and higher claims.
Net income fell to $1.98 billion, or $1.34 per share, for the first quarter, from $3.05 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, AIG earned $1.34 per share.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
March 8 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)