NEW YORK Oct 26 American International Group
(AIG.N) plans to sell about half its stake in AIA Group Ltd
(1299.HK), the Asian life insurer it took public last year, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
AIG will time the sale based on market conditions and the
price of AIA's shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday. An offering is not imminent, but given solid
investor interest in AIA, any sale could be launched and
completed within a day, people familiar with the planned deal
told the Journal.
AIG received a $182 billion bailout during the financial
crisis and the U.S. Treasury still owns three-quarters of the
company.
The insurer sold about 66 percent of AIA in an initial
public offering last October. AIG has said it would like to
keep the 33 percent it still owns, but some AIG officials
believe share-price volatility of AIA creates a distraction for
investors trying to understand AIG's performance, the Journal
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin, editing by Bernard Orr)