Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
NEW YORK Jan 7 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman cannot object to a $115 million settlement between American International Group Inc shareholders and the insurer's former chief executive, a U.S. judge has ruled.
The New York Attorney General lacks standing to object to the settlement, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan said in a ruling filed on Monday. She also denied Schneiderman's request to intervene.
The New York Attorney General's request to have the parties negotiate again raises concerns of "undue delay" and demands the court take action based on "sheer speculation and hotly contested expert evaluations," the judge said.
The judge set a fairness hearing for April 10.
The settlement involves former AIG Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, former Chief Executive Howard Smith and Greenberg's companies C.V. Starr & Co and Starr International Co.
In August, Schneiderman urged Batts to reject the accord, reached in 2009, saying an expert for shareholders made a math error that caused the payout to be too low. Lawyers for the shareholders responded it had no significant effect.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.