Aug 3 Brokers at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney are receiving allocations of AIG shares in the U.S. Treasury's offering of company stock at a price of $30.50 a share, a source familiar with the allocations said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Treasury said it would sell $4.5 billion worth of AIG shares. The government currently holds a 61 percent stake in the company. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz)