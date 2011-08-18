WASHINGTON Aug 18 The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it received a $2.15 billion repayment from American International Group (AIG.N) funded by the sale of its Taiwan life insurance unit, Nan Shan.

After the repayment, the Treasury said its remaining investment in AIG is $51 billion, and the Federal Reserve has about $18.8 billion in loans outstanding to the Maiden Lane investment vehicles holding former AIG assets.

At its peak, the U.S. government bailout of AIG in 2008 and 2009 was valued at more than $180 billion. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)