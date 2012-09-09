NEW YORK, Sept 9 The Treasury Department on Sunday said it has launched a public offering of $18 billion of its common stock in American International Group Inc.

AIG has indicated that it intends to purchase up to $5 billion of the common stock held by the U.S. Treasury in this offering at the initial public offering price, the department said in a statement.

Treasury will also grant to the underwriters in this offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.7 billion in common stock from Treasury to cover any over-allotments.