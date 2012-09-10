* AIG to buy back $5 billion of offering
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. Treasury Department
said it will sell most of its stake in insurer American
International Group Inc, making the government a
minority investor for the first time since it rescued the
company in the depths of the financial crisis four years ago.
While the Treasury was universally expected to sell stock
this month, the magnitude of the planned $18 billion offering
was a surprise that will take the government stake in what had
been the world's largest insurer to around 20 percent from 53
percent currently.
The sale announced on Sunday will trigger a number of
changes for AIG, the most important of which is that it will now
fall under Federal Reserve regulation as a savings and loan
holding company since the company owns a small bank. The
Treasury will also lose the ability to dictate the terms of
further stock sales.
AIG said it would buy up to $5 billion of the offering. Last
week the company sold part of its stake in the Asian insurer AIA
to help fund that buyback.
A number of analysts who follow AIG said at the time they
were disappointed the company was not buying back more shares,
although they also assumed the eventual government offering
would be much smaller than it has turned out to be.
Barclays Capital, in a research note Friday, said investors
were likely to be disappointed if the government was not out of
the stock by the November election.
POLITICS AT PLAY?
The sale, Treasury's biggest sell-down of its AIG stake so
far, comes as President Barack Obama campaigns for a second term
and has been forced to defend his support of decisions to use
taxpayer money to prop up companies during the financial crisis.
The administration has been unwinding its position in the
politically unpopular financial crisis programs ahead of the
election, amid heavy Republican campaign pressure over the value
of the bailouts, with more than 300 small banks having yet to
repay taxpayers.
The government also still owns 74 percent of Ally Financial
Inc, the former General Motors auto finance unit that was
wrecked by bad mortgage loans.
Likewise, The government has redeemed all of its holdings of
Citigroup Inc except for $3 billion of preferred
securities on which it receives an 8 percent dividend.
But the Treasury has steadfastly denied it was rushing to
exit the AIG stake before the election, a stance it reiterated
on Sunday, even as the repeated profitable sales of the
insurer's stock burnished the reputation of the crisis-era
rescue programs. That boost could help the president in his
election battle with Republican nominee Mitt Romney.
The announcement also comes in the week that the Federal
Reserve is expected to announce it is providing the U.S. economy
with further monetary stimulus, probably through a third round
of so-called quantitative easing.
Expectations of the Fed action helped to drive the S&P 500
to its highest level in more than four years last week, meaning
market conditions could be welcoming for the larger AIG sale.
The stock has also benefited from that run-up, gaining more than
10 percent in the last month.
MORE TO COME
With the Treasury's break-even point at $28.72 and AIG
shares closing Friday at $33.99, this sale is likely to be
profitable as were the government's four prior offerings of the
company's stock.
If the Treasury were to sell $18 billion at AIG's Friday
closing price, it would be selling roughly 529 million shares.
Treasury said it will also grant to the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.7 billion of
common stock to cover any over-allotments. If that option were
exercised in full, it would cut Treasury's stake in the company
closer to 15 percent.
The announcement on Sunday comes just a month after the
Treasury sold 188.5 million AIG shares for $5.75 billion in a
public offering. That sale was priced at $30.50 per share.
AIG executives, among them CEO Bob Benmosche, have said of
late they expect the government to be out of the insurer by
2013.
Benmosche, who has been fighting cancer while running the
company over the last couple of years, is widely credited with
saving AIG from a fire sale of assets and redirecting it toward
the form it has taken today.
The company's three pillars are the global property insurer
Chartis, the U.S. life insurance and annuity company SunAmerica
and the market-leading mortgage insurer United Guaranty.
Still to be determined is the fate of airplane leasing
business ILFC. AIG filed to take it public last year, but the
planned offering has languished amid weak markets.