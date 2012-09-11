WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. Treasury said on
Monday it expects to raise $18 billion from its sale of American
International Group shares, representing a profit of
$12.4 billion to date on the Treasury and Federal Reserve's
investment in the insurer.
The Treasury priced the offering at $32.50 a share, above
the $28.72 needed for the government to break even on its
investment in the company.
This is the fourth and largest tranche the Treasury has sold
above the break-even price. After the sale closes, the Treasury
and the Federal Reserve will recover a total of $194.7 billion
from the combined investment of $182.3 billion.