Feb 15 American International Group considers its mortgage insurance business United Guaranty a "core" business that it will continue in the future, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.

Benmosche, speaking at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch insurance conference, said United Guaranty has actually grown market share of late, as its competitors have struggled. At one point most investors expected AIG would sell the business as part of its post-bailout restructuring. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)