Feb 24 AIJ Investment Advisors Co may have lied to corporate clients for several years about high returns on pension money managed by the firm, the Nikkei reported.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission suspects that AIJ faked investment reports to clients in a long-running deception, and most of the 200 billion yen ($2.49 billion) fund is lost, the business daily said.

Japan's Financial Services Agency will order the firm to halt all operations on Friday, freezing client assets, Nikkei said.

The client companies may be forced to make additional contributions to retirements plans, the daily said.

AIJ, which has about 198.4 billion yen in assets, manages group pension plans for companies such as Advantest Corp and Yaskawa Electric Corp, the daily said.

Securities investigators, who began inspection late last month, also see possibility of criminal charges against the company, the newspaper said. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)