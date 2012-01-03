LONDON Jan 3 British stock market AIM has
fallen foul of the euro zone debt crisis, with the number of
companies quitting the junior market last quarter outstripping
those joining the roster of tradeable firms.
Research by accountants UHY Hacker Young published on
Tuesday showed 24 companies left AIM at the end of the year,
against 22 in the previous quarter, while just 16 firms joined,
down from 26 in the third quarter.
"Although AIM has clearly pulled through some very difficult
times, it has not been immune to the current problems with the
euro," said Laurence Sacker, partner at UHY Hacker Young.
European equity capital market fees, linked to initial
public offerings, last year fell some 20 percent from 2010
levels, Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting data
showed.
