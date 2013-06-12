LONDON, June 12 The chief executive of hedge
fund lobby the Alternative Investment Management Association,
Andrew Baker, will step down at the end of 2013, AIMA said on
Wednesday.
Baker, who has been in the job since the start of 2009, will
remain until his successor - who AIMA is in the process of
identifying - has begun work.
Baker said in a statement he was "looking forward to future
challenges" but did not specify what he planned to do next.
London-based AIMA, representing the interests of more than
1,300 corporate members, has spent recent years lobbying
European policymakers to temper parts of an incoming Alternative
Investment Fund Managers Directive, involving curbs on hedge
fund pay and borrowing money to fund investments.