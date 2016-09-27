BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Sept 27 Global hedge fund lobby group Alternative Investment Management Association named Simon Lorne as its chairman, replacing former U.S. SEC Commissioner Kathleen Casey.
Lorne is vice chairman and chief legal officer of U.S.-based hedge fund Millennium Management LLC.
AIMA also appointed four new members to its council.
The group, with more than 1,700 corporate members in over 50 countries, is governed by the council.
Casey served as chair of AIMA from September 2012 to September 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.