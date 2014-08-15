TORONTO Aug 15 Canada's Alberta Investment
Management Corp said on Friday it had acquired a C$520.3 million
($477 million) mortgage portfolio from the Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System (OMERS).
AIMCO, one of Canada's largest pension funds with over C$75
billion assets under management, including some C$3 billion in
loans, is already a leading mortgage lender.
The acquisition of high-quality, geographically dispersed
mortgages fits well with AIMCO's existing holdings of income
producing properties, said AIMCO in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 1.0906 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Tom Brown)