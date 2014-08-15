TORONTO Aug 15 Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corp said on Friday it had acquired a C$520.3 million ($477 million) mortgage portfolio from the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).

AIMCO, one of Canada's largest pension funds with over C$75 billion assets under management, including some C$3 billion in loans, is already a leading mortgage lender.

The acquisition of high-quality, geographically dispersed mortgages fits well with AIMCO's existing holdings of income producing properties, said AIMCO in a statement.

(1 US dollar = 1.0906 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Tom Brown)