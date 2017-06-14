June 14 Data-driven marketing and loyalty
analytics company Aimia Inc suspended all dividend
payments on Wednesday, a month after Air Canada announced a plan
to replace the company's loyalty program with its own.
Aimia's shares fell about 13 percent to C$1.65 in morning
trading.
Aimia said it had failed to meet the capital impairment test
under the Canada Business Corporations Act, a condition that
needs to be satisfied by a company to pay dividends.
The company cited a number of factors for the failure to
meet the test, including the loss of Air Canada contract that
has led to a big drop in Aimia's shares
"The company currently has the requisite liquidity to pay
these dividends, however the statutory capital impairment test
legally prohibits us from doing so," Executive Chairman Robert
Brown said in a statement.
Up to Tuesday's close, Aimia's shares have fallen 76.5
percent this year.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)