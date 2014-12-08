Dec 8 Canadian wood panel maker Norbord Inc will buy Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd in an all-stock deal valued at C$762.6 million ($666.6 million).

Ainsworth shareholders will receive 0.1321 of a Norbord share for each Ainsworth share held, the companies said on Monday.

The deal value of C$3.16 per share represents a 6 percent premium to Ainsworth's closing share price on Friday.

($1 = 1.1440 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru)