BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
Dec 8 Canadian wood panel maker Norbord Inc will buy Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd in an all-stock deal valued at C$762.6 million ($666.6 million).
Ainsworth shareholders will receive 0.1321 of a Norbord share for each Ainsworth share held, the companies said on Monday.
The deal value of C$3.16 per share represents a 6 percent premium to Ainsworth's closing share price on Friday.
($1 = 1.1440 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.