Nov 15 Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: AINSWORTH LUMBER AMT $350 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/27/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 688 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS