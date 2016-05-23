Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 23 Aiphone Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired additional shares of U.S-based subsidiary AIPHONE CORPORATION and wholly owned the target co after transaction
* Says the target co engaged in sale of telecommunications equipment products of the co like intercom in North America
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5epX4E
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)