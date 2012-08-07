* Q2 net attributable profit 65 mln dirhams vs 49.6 mln
dirhams
* Q2 revenue at 729.6 mln dirhams vs 592.2 mln dirhams
* Focus on under served routes helped profits - chairman
* Air Arabia shares rise 2.17 percent
(Adds details)
DUBAI, Aug 7 UAE budget carrier Air Arabia's
quarterly net profit rose 31 percent on Tuesday,
beating analyst forecasts, as the airline boosted flights on
little-served routes to India and the Gulf Arab region, lifting
passenger numbers.
The airline said it had second quarter net attributable
profit of 65 million dirhams ($17.7 million) for the period
ended June 30, up from 49.6 million dirhams a year-ago.
Two analysts had forecast profit of 52.5 million dirhams and
51 million dirhams, in a Reuters poll.
Revenues rose to 729.6 million dirhams, from 592.2 million
dirhams in the prior-year period.
"In the second quarter of this year, our proven ability to
identify and capitalise on under served routes continued to reap
enormous benefits," the airline's chairman, Sheikh Abdullah bin
Mohammad al-Thani, said in a statement.
The carrier added new routes to Taif in Saudi Arabia and
Salalah in Oman in the first half of the year and increased
flights to cities in India, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The airline handled 1.3 million passengers in the quarter,
up 15 percent over the same period in 2011, it said. The average
seat load factor - a measure of capacity utilisation - stood at
85 percent, up 3 percent over last year.
Sharjah-based Air Arabia is the only low budget carrier
operating out of the United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai
government-owned Emirates and Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways.
Air Arabia also has hubs in Egypt and Morocco. It competes
with other regional low cost carriers such as flydubai and
Kuwait's Jazeera Airways.
Air Arabia shares rose 2.17 percent on Tuesday. The stock
has risen 10.2 percent this year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)