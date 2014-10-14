BERLIN Oct 14 Air Berlin and Alitalia
, both soon to be part-owned by Etihad Airways, have
agreed to cooperate on over 400 routes from later this month,
hoping to boost ticket sales.
The airlines, both battling to return to profitability, said
the codeshare deal would cover 412 flights between Italy,
Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Under codeshare agreements, airlines agree to jointly market
a particular route - though only one airline will operate the
actual flight. The combined sales effort helps fill seats.
Strict foreign ownership regulations mean it is difficult
for airlines in different regions to merge and expand their
operations through traditional tie-ups, so codeshares are a way
of increasing route networks without takeovers.
Codeshare deals, however, have not escaped scrutiny as
European regulators fret over Abu Dhabi-based Etihad's growing
presence. Air Berlin was dealt a blow last week when Germany
blocked around half of its codeshare flights with 29-percent
shareholder Etihad.
Etihad has stakes in Air Berlin, Air Seychelles, Virgin
Australia, Aer Lingus, Air Serbia and Jet
Airways, and is in the process of buying stakes in
Alitalia, which needed a government-engineered rescue package to
keep it flying in 2013, and Swiss-based Darwin, which is is
rebranding as Etihad Regional.
The strategy enables it to expand its network and funnels
passengers through its Abu Dhabi hub.
Etihad has had to make changes to the agreement to buy a
33.3 percent stake in Darwin and Germany is looking at its
relationship with Air Berlin to make sure it does not contravene
regulations by exercising effective control over the airlines.
Etihad's deal to buy 49 percent of Alitalia is likely to win
EU regulatory clearance by the end of the year with minor
concessions, a source told Reuters last month.
Air Berlin shares were up 1.25 percent at 1.22 euros at 1014
GMT, far off highs of over 20 euros seen back in 2007.
Etihad earlier on Tuesday reported a 29 percent jump in
third quarter revenue as sales achieved from its codeshare
partners rose 44 percent.
