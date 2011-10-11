(Corrects in first bullet point and 2nd and 3rd paragraphs
FRANKFURT, Oct 11 A German court has banned
night flights at Frankfurt airport for now, dealing a blow to
cargo operations at Germany's largest airport just as it
prepares to open its new runway.
The administrative supreme court of the state of Hesse said
the ban would take effect just after the entry into service of
the new runway, slated for Oct. 21, and will only be used for
landings.
The court said the ban would start on Oct. 30 with the new
Winter flight schedule.
Up until now, 17 movements -- starts or landings -- were
permitted at Frankfurt airport between the hours of 2300 CET and
0500 CET, mostly used for cargo flights.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz had in
August warned that a night flight ban would hurt Germany's
freight market and benefit hubs in the middle east, which are
expanding rapidly.
Lufthansa Cargo until now had operated 8-10 of the movements
each night and had hoped to increase that to 11 once the new
landing strip was opened. It said the ban would cost it millions
of euros and would result in flights being rearranged or
cancelled.
Shares in Fraport were down 1.7 percent at 44.52 euros at
1141 GMT, Lufthansa was down 1.7 percent at 9.77 euros.
The court had said when it gave approval for expansion of
the airport that it wanted more restrictions on night flights.
Airport operator Fraport had filed for a night
flight ban in order to get permission for the new runway and
adjacent terminal and local residents took legal action after
the 17 night movements were allowed anyway.
Germany's Federal Administrative Court will make a decision
on night flights at Frankfurt later this year, or at the start
of 2012. Its decision will take precedence over that of the
Hesse court.
