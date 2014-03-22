FRANKFURT, March 22 German airline Air Berlin
, which is almost 30 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad Airways, will be delisted, with Etihad raising its stake
to 49.9 percent, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on
Saturday.
Citing company sources, the magazine said that a group of
German shareholders, among them former and current company
executives, would raise their stakes to hold more than 50
percent between them, preserving the carrier's German status.
Smaller investors, which account for 38.5 percent of the
group's shares, would be bought out, WirtschaftsWoche said.
It said Air Berlin, Germany's No.2 airline after Lufthansa
, needed to remain German so as not to lose its landing
slot rights outside the European Union.
Officials at Air Berlin were not immediately available for
comment.
Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over
options that would have a substantial impact on the airline if
implemented, without being more specific.
It said it was therefore pushing back its annual results by
a week to March 27.
The airline ran into financial problems after expanding too
rapidly in the last decade. It faces stiff competition from the
likes of easyJet, which is expanding in Germany and
trying to tempt business customers in Europe's largest economy.
Etihad has been building a network of airlines by buying up
minority stakes as it seeks to divert more passengers from its
partners' planes to its Abu Dhabi hub.
