* Postpones annual results for second time
* Says will give new date in April
* In talks with shareholders and finance providers
(Adds more on Air Berlin finances, date for publication of
results)
FRANKFURT, March 26 German airline Air Berlin
said it was in talks for a recapitalisation to
strengthen its finances, as it announced it was again postponing
publication of its annual results.
"The company is continuing its discussions on those measures
with certain shareholders and finance providers," Germany's
second largest airline after Lufthansa said in a
statement late on Wednesday.
Air Berlin, which built up debt after expanding too rapidly,
had said last week it was in advanced talks over options that
would have a substantial impact, sparking speculation over a
possible move by Etihad to gain bigger control over the carrier.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad owns 29.2 percent of Air Berlin while
Turkey's Sabanci family own a 12 percent stake.
The German airline had already last week pushed back to
March 27 publication of its annual results, which analysts on
average expect to show a 2013 operating loss of 120 million
euros ($165 million).
Air Berlin said on Wednesday it would announce a new date
for the results in April.
Air Berlin in November scrapped its aim of breaking even at
the operating profit level in 2013 and warned it would only come
close to consensus for a 40 million euro loss before interest
and tax if it found additional sources of income.
Air Berlin managed to post its first profit in five years in
2012 only by selling a majority stake in its frequent flyer
programme to Etihad.
Adding to its woes are plans by low-cost rivals like Spain's
Vueling and Britain's easyJet, to expand in
Germany, trying to tempt business customers in Europe's largest
economy.
"The likes of easyJet, Ryanair and Vueling are
seeing a chance to take traffic from weaker competitors,"
Goodbody analyst Donal O'Neill said, referring to the airlines'
plans to expand not only in Germany, but also Italy, where flag
carrier Alitalia is struggling with debt of more than 800
million euros.
Shares in Air Berlin closed on Wednesday at 2.05 euros. They
have gained 23 percent so far this year as investors speculate
on a buy-out.
Air Berlin had net debt of 811 million euros at the end of
September 2013, compared with a current market capitalisation of
about 240 million.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould and
Robin Pomeroy)