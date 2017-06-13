LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, June 13 Air Berlin is in a difficult situation, German Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.

Zypries said it worried her and other members of the government when a company the size of Air Berlin runs into difficulties.

"The situation of Air Berlin is precarious," Zypries said. "Otherwise, a request for a state loan guarantee wouldn't have been made."

Last week, Air Berlin said it had asked the states of Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia to consider loan guarantees. On Friday, the German federal government stepped in to say any support would be contingent on a sustainable business model for the struggling airline. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)